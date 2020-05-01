Government is developing an exit strategy to return life to normal, amid efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana.

At a meeting with the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), President Nana Akufo-Addo was emphatic, the ban on social gathering, closure of borders cannot continue forever.

“These are not events that can be allowed to stay for a very long time. We need to find a way to bring them to an end and return to some form of normality,” he said while acknowledging the role of academia in this time of crisis.

Some weeks ago, the government announced the closure of all educational institutions in the wake of the increasing number of novel coronavirus infections known to be accelerated by public gatherings.

Many institutions have migrated their course modules online to enable access to teaching and learning for the comfort of students at home.

According to the President, the administration is looking at improving existing measures to contain further the spread of the virus while implementing a permanent solution to save the lives of Ghanaians.

“The progammes that we are now working on to see to how we can put together an exit strategy, is highly conditional on the progress of the fight against the pandemic,” he said on Thursday.

With over 2,000 coronavirus positive cases, 212 recoveries and 17 deaths to Covid-19, President Akufo-Addo also called for the cooperation of UTAG to “work side-by-side with the government, to make sure that we come out of this thing as intelligently and whole as possible.”

The President also commended the ingenuity exhibited by Ghana’s higher learning institutions, in the face of the pandemic.