Multimedia on-air personality, Captain Smart, has gone the extra length to appreciate Ghana’s Armed Forces.

Ghana marks Workers’ Day today, May 1.

To salute soldiers on the day, Captain Smart, donned military uniform to celebrate the men and women in uniform for their law enforcing capabilities.

Captain Smart adorned himself with his well tucked in camouflage dress, jungle hat, army pouches and a well polished shoe, making him no different from a service person.

The lurking smile on his face is enough to express his gratitude to the Armed Forces whose job became even more appreciative in the period of lockdown enforcement.