In their bid to prevent falling victim to the incessant market fires in parts of the country, some traders in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi have adopted a new strategy.

The women say they now sleep in their shops to enable them stop any fire which will be started by arsonists.

Though they have local watchdog teams in the market, the women believe this new strategy will complement their efforts.

Market queen for the Bantama and Suame markets, Maame Akua Kyeiwaa, said all of them are sitting on tenterhooks due to the recent market fires in Accra, Western and Central regions.

She indicated that they are tempted to believe the fires are politically motivated since they started immediately after the elections.

“We sympathise with our colleagues who have lost their monies to the fire; it is very painful but we will not wait for this to happen to us so we will sleep in our shops till it stops,” she said.

She revealed that other traders, who cannot stand the pain of losing their capital, have emptied their shops and are now home hoping things will be better.

The Bantama Suame market queen stated that though the police patrol the market every night, she believes they can do better.

Maame Kyeiwaa prayed for divine intervention and also called on the government to come to their aid.