In the season of Christmas, Glo Mobile has urged Christians all over Ghana to show love to their friends, family and others as is exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ.

In its message of Christmas felicitations, the company charged them to imbibe the real significance of Christmas which is the celebration of the love of God for mankind, demonstrated through the birth of Jesus Christ.

The telecommunications operator advised them to copy and make use of the ennobling values of love, humility, kindness, righteous living and fruits of the spirit which would guarantee eternal life as promised by Jesus Christ.

Glo reminded Christians of the injunction of the Holy Book which admonished followers of Christ to show compassion to others. The company called on all to allow the birth of the Prince of Peace to engender tranquility in the society through good neighbourliness and selflessness. The statement reminded Christians that sharing is a cardinal principle of Christianity.

“Christmas is the celebration of advent of Jesus Christ which symbolized the spectacular glory of God’s love. It is a celebration of hope, humility, faith and love. As we celebrate Christmas, let us prepare for His second coming in our acts and looking out for our neighbours”, the company stated.