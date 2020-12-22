Immediately after a 10-minute downpour at Dome Newtown in Accra on Monday, December 21, 2020, the gutters and drainage systems were filled with water – almost getting into residents’ houses.

According to some of the residents, the gutters have been choked for some time now, adding that, all attempts to call upon the authorities to act have proved futile.

Speaking to Adom News, the dwellers said they were afraid they will be carried away in the flood if proper help doesn’t come their way.

MORE:

Check out the photos below:

10 minutes downpour floods Dome – Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News

10 minutes downpour floods Dome – Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News

10 minutes downpour floods Dome – Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News

10 minutes downpour floods Dome

10 minutes downpour floods Dome

10 minutes downpour floods Dome

10 minutes downpour floods Dome

Hawker walks barefooted after downpour in Dome Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News

Gutter almost full after downpour in Dome – Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News

Gutter almost full after downpour in Dome – Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News