10 minutes downpour floods Dome

Immediately after a 10-minute downpour at Dome Newtown in Accra on Monday, December 21, 2020, the gutters and drainage systems were filled with water – almost getting into residents’ houses.

According to some of the residents, the gutters have been choked for some time now, adding that, all attempts to call upon the authorities to act have proved futile.

Speaking to Adom News, the dwellers said they were afraid they will be carried away in the flood if proper help doesn’t come their way.

MORE:

Check out the photos below:

10-minutes downpour almost floods Dome residents - Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
10-minutes downpour almost floods Dome residents - Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
10-minutes downpour almost floods Dome residents - Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
10-minutes downpour almost floods Dome residents - Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
10-minutes downpour almost floods Dome residents - Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
10-minutes downpour almost floods Dome residents - Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
Hawker walks barefooted after downpour in Dome Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
Gutter almost full after downpour in Dome - Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
Gutter almost full after downpour in Dome – Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
Gutter almost full after downpour in Dome – Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
Dome Newtown flood | Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News
Dome Newtown flood | Photo by Patience Korkor Hesse / Adom News




