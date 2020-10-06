The Ghana Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) has expressed reservations over the government’s decision to reopen schools for second year Senior High School students and Junior High School pupils.

The Association argues that it’s members, due to the closure of schools for the five months on the back of the pandemic, have not been able to generate funds to pay their staff, hence the resumption of school activities will be challenging.

Executive Director of GNACOPS, Enoch Kwasi Gyatuah, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, said schools are not well-prepared to receive students.

“Our efforts to get support from the government in the wake of the pandemic have been very tiring and due to how difficult times are, most parents have withdrawn their wards from private schools due to financial constraints,” he lamented.

Mr Gyatuah’s comments come on the back of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive for the second year group to resume school on October 5, 2020, to complete their second terms.

In view of this, he cautioned that it will be very difficult for private schools to accommodate students who will be owing fees, stating they would have to first settle arrears to enable the schools to pay their teachers.