Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Monday, October 5, 2020, filed his nomination as a candidate for the National Democratic Congress for the constituency in the December 2020 elections.

Ahead of the official filing process at the District Office of the Electoral Commission, the MP, joined by dozens of ‘Okada’ riders, embarked on a procession through some principal towns in the North Tongu Constituency riding at the back of one of the riders.

Taking to his Facebook page after the filing, the MP said: “I am grateful for the profound solidarity exhibited by ‘Okada’ riders who led me on an exciting procession through the streets of Mepe, Battor and Aveyime ahead of the formal filing process. Undoubtedly a clear demonstration that former President John Mahama’s pledge to legalise and regulate the ‘Okada’ business is practical, popular and possible. The NDC’s People’s Manifesto continues to galvanise many sections of society.”