Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Samini, seems to have joined the 2020 election campaign trail.

The popular musician has been sighted being part of a campaign team instituted for the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Mr Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

In some photos chanced upon, Samini was seen speaking to a crowd of people.

He also sat close to the Ablekuma West Member of Parliament—who also doubles as the Minister of Communications.

She captioned the photos and revealed that she was on tour with her team.

She captioned the photos: “Taking a cue from the Asantehene’s advice to the president and his leadership; ‘let your people explain your good works to Ghanaians and you shall reap the fruits during the elections.’

“Hence, I have promised to be a carrier of the WORD and will only rest briefly on December 10th after the victory has embraced the New Patriotic Party.

“Yesterday, My team and I visited the Dansoman SSNIT Flats, Glefe, and Opetekwei in the Ablekuma West constituency. It was a fulfilling exercise as the people received our message with joy. The support and endorsement were captivating. Some of the constituents had peculiar issues needing attention of which I promised to initiate an action soon. Ablekuma West Constituency da m’akoma so. M’afa 2020 elections no personal. I am leaving no stone unturned. Y’abr3 anka y’ada #4More4Nana #4More4Ursula #4More2DoMore.”