Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has downplayed the manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the December polls.

The party on Monday, September 7, 2020, launched its manifesto dubbed ‘The people’s manifesto’ in its quest to capture power in the 2020 elections.

Poised for victory, they have expressed optimism their manifesto will be an effective tool for what the party described as a rescue mission.

The NDC, among other things, has promised free primary healthcare, the big push, legalisation and regulations of ‘okada’ and to retrieve all missing excavators and hand them over to their rightful owners.

However, to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as the legislator for Ablekuma West, the manifesto is only a recycled package.

She noted it was the same manifesto Ghanaians rejected from the party in the 2016 elections.

She said this in a post on her Facebook page which has generated mixed reactions.

While some followers have noted the NDC’s manifesto is not a match for the New Patriotic Party one, others pointed out the stone rejected in 2016 will become the corner stone in 2020.