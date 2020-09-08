The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) has expressed its support for the abolishment of the double-track system by Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the manifesto launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama asserted that he will abolish the double-track system by bringing onboard the private schools to absorb the overflowing number of Senior High Students under the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Reacting to the manifesto promise of Mr Mahama, Executive Director for GNACOPS, Enoch Gyetuah, welcomed the promise, stating that it is exactly what the Council has been advocating for since the inception of the Free SHS initiative.

“We salute the idea and accept it because its exactly what we have been calling for, we are very happy about it. Our only concern for now is how the implementation is going to be done, but lets wait and see how that will be done,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday.

Executive Director for Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asar, also welcomed the manifesto promise of the former president, noting that it will help solve challenges faced with the double-track system.