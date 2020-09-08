Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has hinted that fans will return to the stadium when football returns.

Football activities in the country remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March this year.

With the easing of restrictions being implemented in phases, Mr Asiamah says measures are being put in place to ensure the COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to which will allow for the safe return of all contact sports including football.

“Just recently, the President spoke about the measures we are putting in place to control the Coronavirus. I plead with you, God willing, the protocols we are working on will ensure that the President would speak again and football shall bounce back,” the Minister said.

“Paramount in the protocols will be the safety of supporters, supporters are very important to the government. Supporters make the game beautiful so they have to be protected.

“It won’t be long, football will bounce back looking at the measures we will put in place. However, everyone who loves the game must be protected, that is very vital,” he said.

The Ghana Football Associatiob is engaging the government on the possibility of starting the 2020/21 Ghana football season in October amid the pandemic