The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has disassociated itself from recent political parties’ messages being sent to customers.

This comes on the back of concerns raised by a section of Ghanaians over unsolicited campaign messages from parties ahead of the December polls.

The chamber, in a statement, noted: “Mobile Network Operators have not sent out such messages for and on behalf of any Political Party.”

However, they explained the parties rely on Content Providers to forward bulk SMS transfers on their behalf.

“Content providers build databases of phone numbers from various sources including online, social media etc. Political Parties have access to data which they get through their own sources including their fundraising activities and other events.

“A UEC may not necessarily come from the operator you use. It could come from any source if your number is part of their targeted database,” the Chamber clarified.

They further urged customers who wish to unsubscribe from the messages to type ‘STOP’ (space), senders name and send to the number from which the message or call was sent to stop receiving such messages.