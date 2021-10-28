Chairman for the New Juaben North Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, is calling on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to revoke the license of telecommunication operating mobile money (MoMo).

He explained that these telcos do not have the mandate to operate financial services per their rules of establishment as service providers.

Chairman Boateng-Agyemang made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme while reacting to what he said is the poor service delivery by the telcos.

“I wonder what the leadership of the Ghana Association of Bankers is doing in the face of this unwarranted competition from the telcos,” he stated.

What is even worrying, the NPP man said is the deliberate ploy by the telcos to print call cards forcing customers to use of the MoMo platform.

“It is wrong for the Bank of Ghana to have allowed the telcos to dabble in the financial sector,” he fumed.

Chairman Boateng-Agyemang added that the telcos are to provide communication services for their clients and and not financial services in the country.