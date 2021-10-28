The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced the next phase of decongestion will be targeted at the Konkomba yam market.

According to him, the exercise will also include the Sodom and Gomorrah enclave.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen but did not state the timelines.

He stated his outfit will soon engage the traders and their leadership to ensure a smooth transition.

This, he explained, has become necessary following some lessons taken from the exercise at the Agbogloshie market.

“We want to ensure that before they are even relocated, the issue of washrooms, mosques amongst others does not arise. So those things will be put in place before they move so we can clear the entire place,” he stated.

In July 2021, onion sellers were relocated from Agbogbloshie to the Ga West Municipality’s Adjen Kotoku Market.

This was done as part of a plan to decongest the capital.

Despite initial resistance, the traders showered praises on President Nana Akufo-Addo when he visited them on October 21, 2021, for ensuring and facilitating their smooth and convenient relocation to Adjen Kotoku.

According to their Spokesperson, Osman Mohammed Seil, the assurances of their security and ready-market are what they are witnessing today, and believed that the Adjen Kotoku Onion Market has the potential of becoming the number one onion market in West Africa.