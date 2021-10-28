Some Ghanaians have openly condemned the action of the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, over the recent arrest of celebrities.

One of such persons is the lead pastor of Dunamis Prayer Army International, Prophet Suglo Prosper, who has cautioned the newly appointed IGP to be wary of tackling Men of God who make prophecies without evidence.

His comment follows the arrest of Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, known as Jesus Ahuofe, for allegedly prophesying Shatta Wale’s death on October 18.

In an open letter, the prophet, despite admitting that he likes the good deeds of Dr Dampare, believes that attacking prophets for speaking the mind of God is wrong.

“Sir I’m not against what you are doing but it is very risky to attack the PROPHETIC Ministry sir,” he stated.

He again reminded the IGP that he cannot demand confirmation of Prophets’ prophecies since God owes him none.

From Prophet Slugo’s perspective, he believes Christianity and men of God are not the country’s concern.

“This is a wrong tool. Sir the problem of this nation is not men of God or Christianity,” he stated.

He warned the IGP to put an end to such a ‘crime’ before it is too late for nobody ever attacks prophets and goes scot-free.

“Ask Pharaoh ask Ahab ask Herod and his Generation, to mention but few,” he added.