The government has acquired a 10-acre land at Kofi Kwei in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region for the relocation of Agbogbloshie scrap dealers.

The Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, disclosed this at a meeting with the leadership of the Association on Monday.

He also announced the provision of a GHS100,000 package to help traders cart their wares from Agbogbloshie.

“Today, as we speak, we have been able to acquire ten acres of land for them and of the ten acres, we are using two acres to build the toilets and washroom facilities for them, a small clinic, a police station, and a mosque,” he stated.

He explained that personnel from the Ghana Police Service will be deployed to guard the site while the construction of the facilities goes on, encouraging the scrap dealers to move.

This comes on the back of the relocation of onion sellers at the market to Adjen Kotoku as part of measures to decongest Accra.

The scrap dealers were expected to move with the onion sellers but resisted the plan over claims of inadequate space.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Association, Mohammed Ali, made a passionate appeal to Mr Quartey over the security personnel supervising the demolition at Agbogbloshie.

“We want to make an appeal to your office that we understand this is an ongoing exercise, therefore some of our people are elsewhere this same business, and other related businesses are also going to suffer the same fate.

“We want to plead that some of your bulldozers and the way they go about their actions, they need to tone down,” Mr Ali said.

