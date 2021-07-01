A joint security taskforce has fired tear gas and warning shots at the Agbobloshie Market in what they described as a move to rid the area of criminals.

This was on Thursday when the team stormed the hub to enforce the compliance of movement of onion sellers and scrap dealers to Adjen Kotoku.

The Regional Police Operations Commander, ACP Kwasi Ofori, speaking in an interview with JoyNews, said the action was adopted against what he described as criminal elements.

He said it was a peaceful exercise that was discussed and planned regarding the evacuation of the onion sellers, who he said have complied and relocated to Adjen Kotoku.

However, some criminal elements at a point tried to frustrate the situation and mar the operation so it was necessary for the security to move in.

“We noticed the burning of tyres and the throwing of stones and missiles. It is the criminals trying to attack and we are here to protect our decent traders and mothers,” he said.

“The security personnel have taken position to protect the traders, whose businesses the criminals want to destruct. So everything we are doing here is to protect the traders,” he added.

The eviction forms part of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey’s Let’s Make Accra Work initiative.