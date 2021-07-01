The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the dismissal and prosecution of the Ejura Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Salisu Bamba, over the recent riot in the area.

They made the demands on Thursday when the party’s Functional Executive Committee dispatched a delegation to commiserate with the families.

The delegation with family at Ejura

The party, among other things, is also demanding: “The immediate interdiction and prosecution of the District Police Commander and the Army Commander who sanctioned the said mindless deployment of the trigger-happy Military and Police Officers on the day.

“The interdiction, arrest and prosecution of the military and police officers who were deployed on the day, especially those caught on camera squatting and shooting directly into the crowd of protesters.”

The delegation included the National Organiser, Joshua Hamidu Akamba; Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; Women Organiser, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw and National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo.

ALSO READ:

Others were Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor; Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah and Director of IT, Haruna Rashied.

The rest were Deputy National Organiser, Kobby Barlon; Deputy National Women Organiser, Ruth Dela Sedoh and Deputy National Youth Organiser, Edem Agbana.