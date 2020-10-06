A 44year-old man, Kwasi Emmanuel, from Sefwi Anyinabrim in Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region, has committed suicide by hanging to death after killing his wife.

He is reported to have shot his wife, Mrs Sarah Issah with a pistol, and proceeded to hit her with a pestle till she fell unconscious.

A resident, who spoke to Adom News, Thomas Ababio, said the man ordered one of his children to dry his cocoa beans but his son did shoddy work.

He is said to have threatened to kill his son who had already fled home.

His wife, however, worsened the situation when she advised him to dry the beans himself, rather than await his son, a statement which later resulted in a quarrel.

Unfortunately, in the course of exchanging words with her husband, he pulled a gun and shot beneath the breast of his wife.

Mrs Issah was rescued by residents but she was pronounced dead at their arrival at St John’s Hospital.

The assemblyman for the electoral area, Eric Nkrumah, who confirmed the incident to Adom News’ Boah Augustine said, the man ran away after killing his wife.

He said the community searched for him but was nowhere to be found.

Early this morning, he was found dead hanging on a tree at his village at Sefwi Anyinabrim.