Alfred Kwabena Bediako Amgba, a painter who allegedly assaulted a man with clutches has been put before an Accra Circuit Court charged with causing harm.

The accused and the victim had both visited the same drinking bar at Nungua and when leaving, Amgba attacked him.

The victim, whose name was given as “Old soldier,” is currently in coma at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Amgba has pleaded guilty with explanation.

The court, presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah, however, did not hear his explanation and remanded him into Police custody due to the condition of the victim.

Accused is expected to reappear on October 14.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said Ebenezer Donkor, the complainant, is a worker at a washing bay at Spintex and resides at Nungua Ravico.

Chief Inspector Haligah said the accused resided at Nungua C5 while ‘Old Soldier’ resided at Nungua Old barrier.

Prosecution said the victim always visited a drinking bar at Nungua Ravico and on September 27, this year, at about 0100 hours the victim was at the bar and got drunk.

Prosecution said Amgba was also at the drinking bar that night and in an attempt to snatch the victim’s phone, he attacked him.

The accused collected the victim’s clutches and hit him on the head and right jaw and as he shouted for help, an indomie seller, nearby, rushed to the scene and saw “old Soldier’ lying in a pool of blood, prosecution said.

The accused attempted to board a car to escape the scene but was apprehended in the process.

He was escorted to the Police Station and during a search on him four ID cards, an ear piece and a jack knife were found.

Prosecution said the accused denied ownership of the items but the complainant identified the victim’s picture on one of the ID cards.

“The victim is still on admission at the Police Hospital, unconscious,” prosecution said.