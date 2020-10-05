Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has shared photos of herself with her father for the very first time and the photos are going viral online.

In the photos on the Instagram page of the actress, Miss Forson was seen beaming with smiles indicating that she was very proud of her dad.

The actress indicated that her dad was going on retirement as a reverend minister having served in that stead for the past 40 years.

Miss Forson, who was wearing a white outfit, was seen posing beside her dad outside the church where her dad’s farewell church service was held.

The ‘Adams Apples’ actress was full of pride and praise for her dad and congratulated him on availing himself to be used by God in His vineyard.

After posting the beautiful father and daughter moment, she captioned the beautiful photos: “Today my father retired as an active minister in the church after serving for 40 years. Thanks to everyone that came to worship with us and made his valedictory service memorable. It’s been an emotional day but I know this isn’t the end of his service to God, but the beginning of another chapter. Congratulations Rev. Dr. Mathias Kwesi Forson, you served well.”

Many fans and followers, after seeing the photos, took to the comment section to drop glowing comments for the father and daughter.