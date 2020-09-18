Popular actress, Lydia Forson, has proved she is old in the industry with a latest throwback photo.

The decade-old photo was taken on the 1st of May at an award event she honoured with colleague Naa Ashorkor.

It was a red night as both actresses glowed in the bright colour, while displaying their certificate of honour.

They were recognised for their outstanding contribution to Ghana’s Movie industry, now re-branded Gollywood.

The top actresses have worked together in several movies, but the big one is ‘The Perfect Picture’ they shot 10 years ago.

Naa Ashorkor, commenting on her Instagram post, revealed she is obsessed with her beauty which never faded after 10 years.