Akuapem Poloo is still benefiting from the Cardi B effect as she receives massive shout out from a Jamaican superstar.

Despite receiving backlash after her nude video was leaked, Akuapem Poloo has received love from Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan who joined her Instagram live video.

The video in which she was mocking her critics with some crazy dance moves caught the eye of the reggae musician who quickly announced his presence with a love emoji.

Gramps Morgan, a member of Morgan Heritage reggae band

After the duo had a brief conversation, the superstar assured her he will be visiting Ghana, especially her soon.

He advised her to rise and shine above every negativity, and Poloo agreed, bragging she is a selected edition, hence nobody can bring her down.

An elated Poloo revealed she was humbled a legend of his caliber found her worthy of attention.