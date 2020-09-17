The ‘death trap’ Esaase MA Primary School in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central region has been identified as one of the schools that have produced some of Ghana’s high profiled personalities.



The 30-year-old structure that should not host any human being let alone children hasn’t seen any renovation since the community built it through a communal labour.



The numerous calls on the government and other old students, who now hold prestigious positions in Ghana, seem to have fallen on deaf ears.



According to the Chairman of the area’s unit committee, Yaw Berko, some of these persons are now high personalities in the military, police and other security services and other well-to-do individuals.



He mentioned one Fetus Awuah Coffie, Nana Kwadwo Sebe Agyemang, a sub-chief and alumni of the school, who, he noted, has been supportive throughout the years.

Others include Paul Boateng, a native of the town, Maame Serwaah in the immigration service, as well as other top-notch security personnel.

He made the disclosure on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem’s Beyi W’ano, to wit ‘state your side of the story’, which is a new people-focused segment, a kind of production that calls on duty bearers to respond to the people’s problem.



He said they have done all they could to ensure that the situation is resolved but nothing has been done and officials only come there to take pictures and refuse to do something about it.



Mr Berko urged the aforementioned individuals and other well-meaning citizens to come on Board and help refurbish the school.



Meanwhile, Chief of Denkyira Esaase in the Central Region, Nana Abbey Kwame III, has vowed the school will not be opened even if all basic schools and others resume in January 2021.

Listen to Mr Berko in the audio attached above: