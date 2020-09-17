The Motor Riders Association of Ghana (Okada) has kicked against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s assertions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not succumb to pressure to make the commercial use of motorbikes, popularly known as ‘okada’, a legal means of commercial transport, but would rather lease vehicles to riders.

The Association said what they need now is safety regulations and not to divert into driving instead of riding the ‘okada.’

Dr Bawumia, describing the operationalisation of ‘Okada’ in the country as a ‘risky business’, announced the government’s proposed alternative to offer new cars to the operators on a lease basis in order for them to carry out their activities in a much safer manner.

READ ALSO:

Okada riders storm radio station to meet John Mahama

We will not legalise ‘Okada’ business – Bawumia

Okada, trotro, taxi drivers can swap old cars, bikes for new cars – Bawumia

But, reacting to the issue, the National Chairman of the Association, Fatawu Ali, said “the youth have already involved themselves so we are expecting regulations on it.”

He said: “Okada picks just one passenger but look at the accidents that happened on our roads recently, how many people died?”

He added that “we are ‘okada’ riders. We are not drivers so if they will give us a car, when are we going to learn to drive? Even if you are driving, still you are in danger. How many of us can get a car because we are thousands across the nation?

“We don’t agree to that. We like the ‘okada’ because even residents in the Vice President’s village are using ‘okada.’ We need to find a safety solution instead of the car.

“Most of us are already in the ‘okada’ business.”