Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo administration will not legalise what he describes as “risky business” of commercial motorbike aka ‘Okada’ in the country.

He assured the riders of a better alternative of empowering them to purchase brand new cars assembled in the country to engage in a much safer venture.

Okada riders

Dr Bawumia was speaking at an event on Thursday in Accra which saw VW and BlackIvy sign a Memorandum of Understanding to embark on the production of affordable homes and affordable cars for the Ghanaian people.