The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disputed claims by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that 60 to 70 percent of commercial motorbike riders, known as Okada riders, are not Ghanaians.

According to the NDC, Okada riders are indeed Ghanaians with the same rights as any other individuals conducting lawful business in the country.

NDC Zongo Caucus spokesperson Naziru Mohammed refuted the NPP’s claims during an interview on Accra FM on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Mohammed said Okada riders significantly contribute to Ghana’s socio-economic development therefore their businesses should be regularized.

He mentioned former President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to regularize Okada activities if elected in the December 7 general elections.

“Former President Mahama has committed to regularizing the activities of Okada riders, recognizing their vital role in our economy,” Mohammed stated.

Comparing Okada riders and other professions that face hazards, such as drivers, pilots, and train operators, Mohammed questioned why Okada riders should be singled out for causing accidents.

He stressed that, the Okada business is thriving and should be regulated to create job opportunities for the country’s unemployed youth.

He called for the legalization and integration of Okada riders into Ghana’s socio-economic framework, asserting that proper regulation would help minimize road hazards.

“The need to legalize and integrate the activities of these Ghanaians into our socio-economic development is clear. Regulation will ensure they follow rules that minimize road hazards,” he added.

This debate comes as the country prepares for the upcoming elections, with differing views on managing the burgeoning Okada industry.

The NDC’s stance underscores the party’s commitment to addressing unemployment and enhancing economic participation among Ghanaian youth.

Mohammed noted that, when former President Mahama left office in 2016, the unemployment rate was 8 percent, which has since risen to 17.5 percent under the administration of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer.

