Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey acknowledges the strong challenge posed by Mali as they prepare for their crucial match tonight in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

🫵🏾 Matchday – FIFA World Cup Qualifier! 🇲🇱 Mali 🆚 Ghana 🇬🇭

🏟️ Stade du 26 Mars

⏱️ 7:00 PM#BlackStars | #FIFAWCQ pic.twitter.com/6KAsWoWVJQ — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 6, 2024

The Black Stars, currently positioned 5th in Group I with three points, need a victory against the Eagles to improve their standing.

Lamptey, who plays for Brighton and Hove Albion, emphasized the team’s awareness of Mali’s strengths and their focus on preparation.

“We know we are facing a good side, so we are concentrating on ourselves and working hard to give ourselves the best chance possible,” he told the Ghana FA website.

This match could mark Lamptey’s first competitive appearance for the Black Stars since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The game is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT at the Stade du 26 Mars.