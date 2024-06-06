A former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, says the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a very strong candidate with a clear vision for Ghana’s future.

According to him, Dr Bawumia possesses leadership qualities and innovative ideas necessary to propel Ghana towards greater development in the years ahead.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on June 6, he said, “Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has the vision and ideas for 2025 and beyond to bring Ghana to the next level of development.”

“I can assure you that, if you say he has run away from the economy, digitalisation is part of the economy. If you are creating a number of jobs, isn’t that part of the economy? And if you say economy, what do you mean because that is a big word. In this modern economy, you cannot take away digitalisation,” he said.

Addressing concerns about currency depreciation, Mr Mac Manu stated that the government has put in place measures to mitigate its effects.

According to him, Ghana is not the only country feeling the impact of depreciation of its currency.

“If you go to Togo and Cote d’Ivoire, they tell me their currency are tied up to the French Francs or Euros. This is part of the reasons they are trying to rid themselves of the French economy. A governor of a bank in Ivory Coast or Togo depends on the French governor. They are telling me that Ghana’s is better because we hold our destiny in our own hands.”

“They cannot see how France is dictating to them and how taxes are sent to them in France. Go to Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Mozambique and check their exchange rates, if there has been any improvement compared to the Ghana cedis.”

ALSO READ: