The Gomoa East National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) has advised motorists traveling from Winneba and its surroundings towards Accra to turn right at Winneba Junction to connect the Akotsi Junction road.

Also, motorists from Swedru are to turn at Ahwerewam and use the Potsin Junction road.

The District Director, Robert Hackman announced this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

This follows the devastation caused to the bridge at Gomoa Okyereko linking communities in the Central region, making it impossible for vehicles and people to cross.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Mr Hackman said relevant stakeholders are working diligently to address the situation as quickly as practicable.

Giving an update on the situation, he revealed that, three houses have collapsed after over 150 houses at Gomoa Mampong and adjoining communities submerged.

He added that, the victims are currently being housed in churches and the chief’s palace.

‘Our expectation was that the water volume would reduce for commuters to ply the road but that did not happen. Today the situation is worse and the road has been cut off so we will appeal with all motorists to comply with the directives to ensure safety,” he advised.

