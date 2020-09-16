Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) is warning prospective scholarship applicants to follow due process.

GETFund Administrator, Richard Ampofo Boadu, bemoaned how some applicants address the letter personally to him for favour.

This conduct, he said, goes against most of the applicants who are qualified for the scholarships.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Boadu cited how some people lost the scholarships because they addressed their letters personally to him.

“I had traveled and the letters came so my staff thought they were personal and failed to work on them. I returned to see the letters on my table and the people lost out,” he recounted.

Going forward, the GETFund Administrator advised applicants to submit their applications personally or address them to his office for positive feedback.

“Stop sending me love letters; address your applications to the GETFund Secretariat not me,” he added.