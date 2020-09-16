Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has mocked the government over its ‘voodoo’ infrastructural projects.

Speaking at a Townhall Meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, the President said the move is just a vote-winning gimmick.

He also accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of embarking on a fake sod-cutting spree across the country for political expediency.

John Mahama

According to him, the President is cutting sods for projects without budgetary allocation.

The former President was certain such projects, even if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) wins the December polls, will never see the light of day.

Mr Mahama urged Ghanaians not to fall for the NPP’s lies but rather vote for the NDC to accelerate Ghana’s development.