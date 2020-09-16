Government has reacted to claims by former President John Mahama that it is engaging in fake sod-cutting spree for political expediency.

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, said contractors for the projects have all moved to site to commence construction.

“It is obvious John Mahama does not read because funding for the projects went to Parliament and is captured in the Hansard. He should have consulted the Minority to save himself this embarrassment,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress accused President Akufo-Addo of cutting sod for non-existent projects to win the December polls.

Mr Mahama, at a Townhall Meeting in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, described his conduct as “419 and sakawa” and called on Ghanaians to reject the New Patriotic Party at the polls.

But the Deputy Information Minister said the former President made the comment because he lacks information.

“Mahama does not know and he cannot blame us for his own ignorance. We advise his aides to give information to prevent such embarrassments,” he stated.

Mr Hadzide, however, said he cannot blame Mr Mahama who rather engaged in fake sod-cutting spree when in office.

