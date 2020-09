Comedian Funny Face says his relationship with his best friend footballer Emmanuel Adebayor is no longer a clingy one.

According to him, the decision to ignore Adebayor’s advice during his recent rant where he spoke publicly about his twin daughters has cost him much.

When Hitz FM‘s ‘U Sey Wetin’ host asked him about their relationship on the Daybreak Hitz show on Thursday, the ‘Cow and Chicken’ actor made it clear it had taken a different turn.

E no be like first. It is not going well. If you are fooling everyday… and people are insulting him… they are dissing him.. now he has unfollowed me and nothing dey happen [SIC] FUnny Face

Watch the video below: