Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, rarely gives his fans a glimpse of his family life.

He is quite private with his daughter, Kendra.

Unlike his celebrity lifestyle and regular meet-ups with his colleague celebrity pals, the former Arsenal striker notoriously keeps his family affairs private.

On June 13, 2020, Mr Adebayor, however, shared spectacular photos of his little princess as she turned a year older.

The retired Togo captain took to his social media handle to flaunt Kendra while he showered accolades on her along with gorgeous photos of her.

He described Kendra as his princess and also expressed pride in having her as a daughter.

“SEA, When you came to this world I fell in love. You are always loved baby girl. With each passing year, you continue to blossom even more. I am so proud of you. Happy birthday to my princess ❤️! #GodFirst #KeepMoving #LoveMyLife #LoveMyJob #MarechalSEA #teamSEA #PrincessDay #228Forever #25 #Lifesgood,” he captioned the photos.