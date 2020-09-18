It has been revealed that about 2,000 GETFund projects, including inherited and new projects have been completed so far.

This is according to the GETFund administrator, Richard Ampofo Boadu, who explains it is between the period of 2017 till date, adding no inherited project has been abandoned.

Mr Boadu points out they include 406 inherited projects and 1,666 new projects at both the basic and secondary school levels as well as two projects at the tertiary level.

Giving the breakdown on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said about 820 of the projects were at the basic level with 846 in senior high schools across the country.

“We have 1,022 classroom projects, 325 dormitories, 298 toilet facilities and 21 other projects which include dining and assembly halls in the schools.

“But for the tertiary level, we have recorded this low number because most of the projects were made VC’s legacies, so successors did not want to continue them but we have given an order for the institutions to complete them and they are doing just that,” he said.

He said not all schools have so far benefited, but explained that the project was based on the needs of the respective schools since not all are on the double-track system.