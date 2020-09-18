Popular Kumawood actor, Samuel Dabo, widely known as Yaw Dabo, has recounted how he came to the limelight in his acting career.

He said he was a member of his Junior High School cultural team where he gave off his best at Jumapo in Koforidua.

However, at a point in time, he became complacent and was not taking the extra-curricula activities serious.

“Because I felt I was good enough for every role given, at a point in time, they had to force me to act because I thought it was for the school,” he said.

He made the disclosure on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite show. He said but for his teacher and patron of the group, Teacher Igwe, he wouldn’t have made it.

“The teacher encouraged me over time and always cautioned me about what the future may behold,” he added.

Though he did not disclose the name of the production house, he acknowledged he earned his first role after he listened to his teacher’s advice and began to pick up.