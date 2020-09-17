Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has warmed hearts on social media.

The renowned man of God has shared a photo of his early days in the ministerial work.

The picture, sighted on his Instagram page, showed he had always been on fire for God right from his early years.

Young Duncan-Williams was spotted walking through a congregation who listened attentively as he delivered a sermon.

ALSO READ:

He donned a cream trouser with sea-blue long sleeves and a suspender and tie to match.

Posting the photo, he penned a lengthy message in which he spoke about the importance of time.