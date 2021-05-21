Dancehall genius, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, has paid a courtesy call on Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

As part of the visit, the Archbishop, who is known for his extraordinary prayers, prayed for Shatta Wale.

In photos from the lovely moment which have since gone viral, Shatta Wale reverently knelt before the Action Chapel founder with his hands raised for the prayers.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Shatta Wale

In strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocol, they both wore their nose masks and observed social distancing.

The renowned man of God on October 17, 2020, sent a powerful message to commemorate the musician’s 36th birthday.

He prayed Shatta becomes an inspiration to his generation.