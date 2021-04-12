Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Nii Titus-Glover, is heartbroken over what he describes as unfair treatment from dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

According to the once big fan of the Shatta Movement, his love for the artiste born Charles Nii Armah Mensah is no longer the same.



He explained all attempts to meet his music icon has proved futile despite the love for him, hence he no longer even sings his songs.

Mr Titus-Glover, who is also a former Deputy Transport Minister, made the disclosure on Hitz FM’s DayBreak Hitz show. He said he expected his love to be reciprocated.

NPP former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus–Glover

“For some time now I’ve stopped singing. Like I Stated, Shatta is not treating me well because when somebody loves you, promote your music… tell me, in this country, which politician can openly promote his music all over and it’s gone viral. Not even a phone call.

“But I think he just doesn’t want my friendship so I have stopped and these days when they are even playing Obordobidi, I don’t sing,” he lamented.

He noted at a point in time, he spoke to Socrate Sarfo about his desire to meet Shatta Wale but yet to no avail.

The host, Andy Dosty, testified he placed a call to Shatta in the lawmaker’s presence and he promised to reach out.

Watch the video below: