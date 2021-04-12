Emerging musician Tai Chi has stressed the need to wear latex rubbers when getting intimate with sexual partners.

In his new song dubbed London Condom, the musician talked about men who brag about having multiple sexual women, adding that, it yields no fruit than acquiring sexually transmitted diseases.

Sex is nice but wearing condom is key. Having many girlfriends doesn’t mean you are strong, parts of his lyrics read.

Born in Germany, Tai Chi is a musician from Ghana who is currently based in the U.S.A with hard lyrics and intriguing flow patterns.

Listen to the song here.