A fire outbreak at the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East Region has destroyed goods worth thousands of cedis.

The fire, according to reports, started at about 12:30 pm Monday, April 12, 2021.

The cause of the fire, which affected several shops including a Latex Foam depot, was immediately not known.

Bono East Fire Commander, ACFO George Anim Frimpong, said they responded quickly to a distress call.

He said about 80 fire personnel were able to douse the fire within an hour and 25 minutes.

ACFO Frimpong added that, about 10 shops were affected and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.