The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has served notice of upcoming planned maintenance works for today April 6 in the Greater Accra Region.
According to the notice, exercise will improve service delivery after recent major inconsistencies the country has witnessed in power supply.
The activity is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The areas to be affected are Tabora, Racecourse, Bankyease, Yellow house. Ofankor Seven Great, Kissehman, Ashalley Botwe, Little Roses and Achimota Golf Park.
Find the notice below: