The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has rejected claims by Agbogbloshie coldstore operators that the Company, through newly installed meters, is crippling their businesses.

The Accra West Public Relations Officer, ECG, Fred Baimbill-Johnson, revealed in an interview that following verified reports of illegalities and malfunctioning meters in some areas, a holistic approach was taken to replace all faulty meters.

“Through our regular field monitoring exercises, we discovered some illegalities including direct connections, meter tampering and meter bypass in Agbogbloshie. We, therefore, engaged stakeholders in November 2020 before commencing the exercise,” he said.

Mr Baimbill-Johnson noted that faulty meter replacement is part of ECG’s routine meter management procedures, intended to reduce system losses, and ensure good service delivery to customers.

The Agbogbloshie coldstore operators, in a press conference over the weekend, accused the ECG of a deliberate ploy to collapse their businesses with new meters which “run faster than the previous ones”, and appealed to the president to intervene to prevent the collapse of their jobs.

The ECG, however, assured the operators of the highest technical standards and integrity of meters they have installed, saying, “the same type of meters has been installed in other parts of Accra and so far, there have not been any complaints of excessive billing.”

Mr Baimbill-Johnson expressed the Company’s commitment to further engage the coldstore operators, to address any specific concern they have.