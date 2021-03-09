The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has informed Ghanaians of tireless efforts being made to resolve the intermittent power outages being experienced in the southern zone of Ghana.

The inconsistency, it said, is as a result of challenges being faced by GRIDCo, National Interconnection Transmission System Operator.

In a press statement to address the concerns of citizens over what is locally known as dumsor, the ECG said it was working closely with GRIDCo to restore power to all customers.

The power distributor has assured it is carrying out its mandate of distributing safe, quality and reliable power supply.

Consequently, the statement announced that N1, N2 and N4 – will experience minimum to maximum disruptions in traffic flow from Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9 am – 3pm to pave way for GRIDCo to string transmission line conductors across the area.

