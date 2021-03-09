Ebusua Dwarfs have announced the signing of Japanese striker, Jindo Morishita on a year deal.

The deal was announced by the hierarchy of the club on Monday in Cape Coast.

Striker Morishita is the first Japanese player to join the elite league in Ghana.

The 23-year-old has, however, also played in the Zambian topflight.

It is immediately not known what informed the decision of the former Maestro United player to join Ebusua Dwarfs.

However, he becomes the second Japanese to join the league after the adventures of former Hearts of Oak coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

Dwarfs have been poor in the ongoing season, sitting 9th on the league with 23 points after 17 matches played.