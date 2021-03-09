Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced plans to roll out an app to aid Ghanaians book appointment for the covid-19 vaccination.

According to the Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, this is a locally developed APP to suit that purpose.

“We are currently going to adapt a locally developed APP, which will allow us to be able to do scheduling, we can do a pre-registration before you go and vaccinate, we can do appointment system for you to go and vaccinate to know where to go and vaccinate,” he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye disclosed this at a press briefing as part of updates on Ghana’s covid-19 situation.

“It will generate your COVID passport for you, so we know all those who have vaccinated, and the database will be in Ghana and whatever the world decides.

“We will have enough database locally to be able to respond appropriately and learn -including checking those who have been positive, whether they have had vaccination or not,” Dr Kuma-Aboagye explained.

He further assured Ghana will continue to pursue additional vaccines as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday March 7, 2021, over 200,000 people had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the exercise which started on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

This follows the arrival of 650,000 doses of the AstraZeneca with 600,000 from the COVAX facility and 50,000 as a donation from the Indian government.




