A pressure group, that claims to be affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Caders for Accountable Leadership, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the leadership of the NDC to produce collated figures or pink sheets of the 2020 December 7 polls.

The group insists the leadership should be made to account to the grassroots.

At a press conference, leader of the group, Livingstone Pay-Charlie, observed that they would be embarking on series of protests till their demands are met.

He also asked the party to render an unqualified apology to the Electoral Commission.

NDC pressure group protests over pink sheets

