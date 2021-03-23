Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has earned bragging rights after capturing the heart of top Jamaican artiste, Popcaan.

From constantly tweeting at Shatta Wale to publicly demand a collaboration, Popcaan has not failed in exhibiting love for his colleague.

He has also for some time rallied support for Shatta Wale, including his recent ‘beef’ with Samini over lyrical supremacy.

The latest request for a collaboration comes after the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker posted a video of him rattling Popcaan’s songs in what is believed to be a pub.

Shatta’s fans are, however, pressurising him to accept the deal and make one of the best Reggae/Dancehall banger both continents will not forget in a long while.

Meanwhile, Shatta has secured a collaboration with Jamaica’s SkillBeng, a track that is making waves since it’s release less than a week ago.