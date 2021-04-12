The first book on emotional intelligence authored by a Ghanaian was launched in Accra last Sunday.

The book titled ‘My Child My Future’ gives guidance on the ABC’s of emotional literacy, children’s emotional expectation, the need to pardon children’s emotional behaviours and develop emotional intelligence in children.

The author, James Kwesi Addison, a certified emotional intelligence coach, gave reason for publishing the book: “Regarding all other areas of emotional intelligence, I decided to look at children first. They are the future leaders, our black gold; therefore, when mishandled, it’s a recipe for chaotic tomorrow. My target audience is Parents, Educators and General caregivers. It is easier to build stronger children than repair broken adults; therefore, it is essential to offer children a good start for a responsible tomorrow.”

The event was chaired by Mrs Anita Amoako-Gyimah, a Development Practitioner and the Executive Director of the DHR Consult. In a brief statement, she lauded the initiative and charged the media to support the worthy cause.

The lead book reviewer, Madam Muriel Darling Gilbertson, explained that the time had come for all to look back and find the missing link and take some serious steps to safeguard future generations. This should start from when children are born and how they are nurtured by parents and caregivers who are knowledgeable in emotional intelligence to become rational in their thinking.

The guest speaker, Dr S.K. Frimpong, who is Technical Economic Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, reiterated the need for society, especially parents and caregivers, to take responsibility for building children’s emotional intelligence consciously.

“In our zeal to train our children to be better future leaders, we may end up over protecting them or giving them low care. As parents, the degree of our emotional intelligence in our children’s upbringing would determine the degree of their success in all aspects of life,” he stated.

The special guest of honour for the event, Odeefuo Afankwa III (Paramount Chief of Breman Essiam Traditional Area), Member Council of State, commended the author for the initiative. The chief, who is also an educationist, further added: “I hope that parents, educators, all categories and the manner of caregivers will make this book one of their valuable books. I am convinced that this book will serve as good reference material for Ghana’s Education Service as we develop a new pathway in education to educate the head, the heart and the hand.”

Professor Owusu Mensah, the Principal at the Institute of Distance and E-Learning (University of Education Winneba), lauded the author through a message read on his behalf. “A book on emotional intelligence, mainly as applied to children, is a must-read. It can promote good child-rearing practices, which will ultimately result in breeding intelligent children who will spearhead the world’s development.”

Other dignitaries present at the event included DCOP David Eklu, Madam Eva Gyina-Bediako (Director- Ghana Education Service), Mrs Sylvia Rita-Osei (Health Practitioner), Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe (Head of Corporate Communications, Ghana Post) and Justice Sagoe (Financial Consultant).